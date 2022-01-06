Coronavirus: AMA shut doors to unvaccinated persons

Elizabeth Sackey, Municipal Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started turning away unvaccinated clients at its premises.

This is in line with the implementation of the “No Vaccination, No Entry” policy announced by Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health.



In an update on vaccination on December 1, 2021, the minister entreated all government agencies and public institutions to enforce the policy from January 2022.



According to the directive, staff of public institutions and visitors must show proof of vaccination to be allowed access to the premises and offices.



On Wednesday, the AMA denied scores of visitors access to its premises without COVID-19 vaccination cards.



The Assembly had “No COVID-19 Vaccination Card, No Entry” inscriptions at the entrance.

A security officer who had a thermometer gun at the entrance said they had been directed to inspect vaccination cards before allowing staff and clients into the premises.



Meanwhile, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), the Ghana News Agency observed that security officers at the hospital were strict in enforcing the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic, including the wearing of nose masks.



A security officer told the GNA that though they were not turning away clients without a vaccination card, those without facemasks were asked to buy or stay away from the premises.



Mr Bagbana Tanko, the Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the office was putting in measures to start implementing the “No vaccination, No Entry” policy.



He said efforts were being made to have a vaccination centre at the premises of the Ministry for unvaccinated clients.

Data from the Extended Programme on Immunization indicate that a total of 2,199,021 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the month of vaccination from December 1 to 23, 2021.



It comprises 981,630 doses of AstraZeneca, 310,129 doses of Moderna, 727,277 doses of Pfizer, and 179,985 doses of Johnson and Johnson.



According to the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 update page, as of January 5, 2022, a total of 13,576 active cases, 148,079 confirmed cases, 876 new cases, 133,190 recoveries/discharges had been recorded with 1,313 deaths.