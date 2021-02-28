Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo names four groups of Ghanaians to receive the vaccine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that four groups of the population have been segmented receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

In his 24th televised address on Sunday, February 28, 2021, Akufo-Addo said, "Through the National Vaccine Deployment Plan, our population has been segmented into four groups, and this will determine which section of the population gets vaccinated at a particular time."



The four groups are:



Group 1 is categorised as “persons most at risk and frontline State officials”.



It includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons sixty (60) years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



Group 2 is made up of other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies.

It includes water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, the Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.



Group 3 consists of the rest of the general public, that is all persons over eighteen (18) years, except for pregnant women.



Group 4 will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of eighteen (18), and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines is available.



"Special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities who fall within these groups," President Akufo-Addo stated.



