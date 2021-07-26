Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo sends strong warning to non-mask wearers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a strong warning to people who despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country are not adhering to the key safety protocol of mask wearing.

Addressing the nation for the 26th time on measures taken against the spread of the deadly virus, Akufo-Addo blamed non-wearing of mask for the recent increase in infections and warned that people who are found guilty will have themselves to blame.



“It is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask wearing has fallen alarmingly. The wearing of masks in public places, fellow Ghanaians, continues to be mandatory.



"There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this protocol will be enforced. Anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame. We cannot afford to allow the recklessness of a few to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country.”

Akufo-Addo confirmed that Ghana is experiencing a third wave of infections as a result of the Delta Variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates.



Ghana’s active cases, as of Wednesday, 21 July 2021 stands at 4,094.