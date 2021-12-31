Coronavirus: Be wary of super-spreader events this New Year season – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to be wary of the highly transmissible covid-19 omicron variant the New year season.

According to him, over the last 2 weeks, many people have been nursing colds and flu-like symptoms, but with most people not going for a COVID test, it is being attributed to the seasonal harmattan weather.



He observed that most people let their guards down during the yuletide and must not be repeated in the new year amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases.



“The yuletide season was characterised by super-spreader events such as mega concerts, street carnivals, and beach parties.



“The New Year season is here! Let’s be more conscious of our health as we pray for health workers because of the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Let’s also observe the COVID protocols. Observe social distancing, wash your hands as frequently as possible, avoid handshakes, use hand sanitizers and wear a mask.



“And please GET VACCINATED if you haven’t done so yet. If you have, go for your second dose.”



