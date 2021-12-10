Coronavirus: Central Region records zero active cases

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of millions globally

The Central Region has recorded zero active cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Regional Director of Public Health, Dr Kwabena Sarpong has announced.

The Region becomes the first in the country to currently record zero cases of the virus.



Also, the death toll stands at 31 although 4,907 cases have been recorded so far since the outbreak of the virus.



Ninety-eight per cent of the total number of cases recorded have recovered.



Speaking at a press conference in Cape Coast, Dr Sarpong said: “Unfortunately, we have recorded some deaths as well and at the last count, our total death stood at 31 and this excludes other deaths that came in that we are yet to validate…But we have to validate those deaths before we can add to the count of 31.”

He continued: "So, as I speak today, we do not have any active cases in any of our districts, Cape Coast, Assin Fosu and Efutu have traditionally been the district’s recording relatively high number of cases".



"But, as I speak today, we do not have any active cases in any of our districts".



For her part, the Central Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Akosua Agyeiwah-Sarpong, noted that out of the 1.7 million persons targeted for immunisation against the virus in the region, 400,000 have received, at least, one dose of the vaccine.



She, therefore, urged residents of the region to get vaccinated to achieve the targeted herd immunity.