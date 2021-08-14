Coronavirus: Crossing over from AstraZeneca for J&J vaccines dangerous - GHS warns Ghanaians

Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

The Ghana Health Service has warned Ghanaians vaccinated with an AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India to not run for Johnson and Johnson jabs, which will be rolled out on Monday, August 16, 2021.

According to Ghana Health Service, getting jabs from different Coronavirus vaccines could cause serious health implications. "Crossing over from one vaccine to the other in an attempt to escape the Coronavirus pandemic could land you in different serious complications."



The Ashanti Regional Deputy Director for GHS, Dr Rockson Agyei in an interview with OTEC FM’S Breakfast Show dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday, August 13, 2021, said there was no research to support the administration of different COVID-19 vaccines to an individual.



"Crossing over from one vaccine to the other in an attempt to escape the Coronavirus pandemic could land you in different serious complications," he added.



Dr Rockson Agyei maintained that those who got only one dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccines are expected to get their second jabs in early September hence they need not to rush for the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.



Ghana took delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate people who are yet to receive a COVID-19 jab.



The vaccine which is the first batch of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative was delivered to Ghana on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The Ashanti Region according to Dr Agyei got 50,000 doses of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines.



Vaccination



A total of 1,231,203 persons have so far received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



Out of 852,047 persons who received the first dose of vaccination, 379,156 people have so far received their second jabs out of 381,787 target.



Thus, 472,891 persons are waiting to take their second dose of the vaccine.