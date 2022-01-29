Coronavirus: Death toll hits 1,384; vaccinated persons now 9,745,322

Active cases of coronavirus are now a little over 2,000

The country’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,384, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

This follows the death of 5 more persons.



Ghana’s active cases now stand at 2,101 after 120 new cases were recorded.



So far, 152,907 recoveries have been recorded.

Also, 6,899 cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport with 6,213 recoveries.



As of Monday, 24 January 2022, 9,745,322 persons had been immunised at COVID-19 across the country.



Meanwhile, the government is doing everything possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus by administering booster shots.