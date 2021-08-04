Coronavirus Delta variant: Ashanti region records 288 deaths in three months - Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister disclosed that the Region has recorded 1,166 active infections

The Ashanti Regional Security Council REGSEC has directed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Region to ensure strict enforcement of all covid-19 safety protocols as the region records a whooping 288 deaths in the spate of three months.

According to the Regional Minister, the region is experiencing exponential growth in cases over the past three months as a result of blatant disregard of all the COVID 19 safety protocols.



“These recently increased infections in the Region in cases of the COVID 19 pandemic, driven by the Delta variant, the Ashanti region, unfortunately, is recording severe active cases, hospitalization, and some deaths,” Mr. Osei Mensah added.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the head of REGSEC Hon Simon Osei Mensah said the rate at which Delta variant is spreading in the Region is alarming, hence the need for all Assemblies and corporate organizations to sit up all to ensure strict compliance of all the coronavirus safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.



Giving a brief statistic about the virus, the Ashanti Regional Minister disclosed that the Region has recorded 1,166 active infections as compared to 87 three months ago adding that 288 persons have succumbed to the virus in the same period.



Ashanti region caseload



He noted that “on 11th April 2021, active cases were eighty-seven (87) with sixteen (16) death. As of 27th July 2021, the active cases were one Thousand Two Hundred and Seventeen (1,217) with Two Hundred and Ninety-Seven (297) death. Just a day after on 31st July 2021 the active cases were One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty-Three (1,253) with Three Hundred and Four (304)



deaths".



"There is the urgent need to rekindle the fight against the pandemic by strictly enforcing all the covid-19 protocols in the region. The region will also fully comply with the tightened restrictions imposed on public gatherings by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana in his 26th update broadcast on the COVID situation to the nation on 25th July 2021," he told OTECNEWS’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng.

Does Regional Minister call?



Mr. Osei Mensah tasked all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District assemblies are to ensure the mandatory wearing of face masks in the communities, provide Veronica buckets at public places including markets, lorry parks, and health centres, provide sanitisers at public places, make public announcements to increase awareness of the new wave and the need to enforce the protocols, ensure that all Institutions and offices within the jurisdiction provide Veronica buckets and sanitisers at the entrances to their offices and also enforce all restrictions on public gatherings as spelt out in the Presidents 26th address to the nation on the covid situation.



The Regional Minister warned all public transports and their drivers to ensure that everyone who boards their vehicles have their face masks on.



"The general public is hereby informed that the security agencies will be deployed all over the region to ensure enforcement. Institutions and offices who fail to provide veronica buckets and sanitisers at the entrances to their premises will be arraigned before court," he added



Ghana’s caseload



The Ghana Health Services has confirmed 518 new COVID-19 cases as of 30 July 2021.



It brings the active caseload to 6,278.



Of that number, 86 are severe and 17 critical.

The death toll has jumped to 844.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 105,512 cases.



Out of that number, 98,392 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 57,058



Ashanti Region - 18,432



Western Region - 6,077



Eastern Region - 4,969

Central Region - 3,875



Volta Region - 3,177



Northern Region - 1,676



Bono East Region - 1,671



Bono Region - 1,666



Upper East Region - 1,328



Western North Region - 937



Ahafo Region - 847

Oti Region - 553



Upper West Region - 500



North East Region - 234



Savanna Region - 135