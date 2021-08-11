Coronavirus: Delta variant kills three children in Accra - Health Expert

• Children between 22 months and 11 years are contracting the deadly coronavirus
• Some have lost their lives while receiving medical care
• A health expert has described the situation as worrying
Leader of Ghana Medical Association’s COVID-19 team for the Greater Accra Region, Dr Frank Owusu-Sekyere, has disclosed that three out of five children who were admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital have died from the Delta variant of coronavirus.
He noted that many children in recent times are contracting the more infectious variant which is fast spreading.
“More of the COVID-19 cases are affecting children. That is not something we saw in the first and second waves. The third wave is visiting children a bit more and that is a bit worrying," Dr Owusu-Sekyere said.
“At least we’ve seen about five or six cases and unfortunately we’ve lost about three of them to COVID-19. Occasionally, you will see one, but unfortunately, we are seeing a lot more,” he added.
Dr Owusu-Sekyere made these revelations on Asaase Radio’s The Big Bulletin on Tuesday, August 11, 2021.
He further entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.
The country’s active cases on COVID-19 now stands at 6,922 with the death toll hitting 874.
