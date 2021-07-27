Coronavirus: Don't sit in air-conditioned offices - Okoe Boye cautions Ghanaians

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, former Deputy Minister for Health

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, former Deputy Minister for Health, has cautioned Ghanaians against sitting in air-conditioned offices during this pandemic season.

Delivering a speech to Ghanaians in his 26th COVID-19 nation update on Sunday, July 25, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned that "as per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation, like many others, is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections".



He further warned the citizenry stressing, ''the wearing of masks in public places, fellow Ghanaians, continues to be mandatory. There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this protocol will be enforced. Anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame. We cannot afford anyone’s recklessness to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country''.



Discussing the President's address during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Okoe Boye noted that virus enjoys the comfort of an air-condition, hence spreading rapidly in cold enclosed areas.

He, therefore, instructed Ghanaians who work in air-conditioned offices to either wear their nose masks or open the windows of the offices for fresh air to avoid transmissions and infections of the disease.



"This period doesn't demand air-condition. This virus likes air-condition. You know the virus prefers cold . . . So, if it's possible to open your office windows, open the windows . . . because once you close the windows, apart from the cold air, you've trapped the air; so you don't have anything trying to reduce the concentration of particles or at worst, wear your mask. If you wear your mask in an air-conditioned space, your risk minimizes," he admonished.