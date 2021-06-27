Coronavirus: Duncan-Williams 'curses' Delta variant

General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cursed the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is causing havoc in the world.

The variant which has already ravaged India has currently found its way into Europe and Africa.



Ghana has recorded six cases of the new variant imported into the country.



The carriers were detected at the Kotoka International Airport.

But in Bishop Duncan Williams' first sermon on Sunday, 27 June 2021, he told his congregation:



“I pray that your immunity will be strengthened and protected. I insulate all your organs by the blood of Jesus against the Delta variant that is sweeping across Europe and I’m told it's come into Africa and into Ghana, we block it in the name of Jesus. We curse this Delta variant with the curse of Adonai.”



“Let it be accursed and let this evil wind change course, let it change course from our dwellings and from our loved ones, friends and family, home and abroad. Change course. Be accursed with the original curse in the name of Yeshua,” he prayed.