Coronavirus: Free water ends – Sanitation Ministry

Free water ends on 30 June

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has announced an end to the Coronavirus free water supply intervention.

Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the government would absorb water bills for all Ghanaians, as part of its fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Ministry, in a statement, said the intervention, which was supposed to last for three months (between 1 July to 30 September 2020), was extended again from 1 October to 31 December 2020.

The statement further noted that in January 2021, the policy was maintained for lifeline consumers; that is, households that consume less than 1.100 gallons of water per month from 1 January to 31 March 2021 and was further extended from 1 April to 30 June 2021.



“Effective 1 July 2021, all consumers/customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, NGOs and partners in the water sector, will pay for the water they consume,” the statement added.