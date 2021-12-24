Coronavirus: GMA calls for enhanced testing, contact tracing as cases rise

GMA is urging people to go and get tested if they feel the symptoms of coronavirus

Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for a scale-up in the testing of Covid-19 and contact tracing as the country’s Covid-19 cases rise.

The association has, in a statement jointly signed by President Dr Frank Serebour and General Secretary Dr Titus Beyuo, warned the government to expedite actions to enhance contact tracing else risk weakening further the already fragile health system.



GMA added that the escalation in cases is likely driven by the Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus which is highly proving to be more transmissible than the hitherto dreaded Delta variant which dominated our third wave of Covid-19.



The Association says it is worried about the development of mass gatherings at events and celebrations to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities, according to the GMA will double the growing infection among the population.

The association has since called for an urgent scale-up of Covid-19 Testing and Contact Tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission.



GMA has also urged Ghanaians to visit health facilities to get tested if they have any headaches, extreme fatigue, fever and other flu-like symptoms and as much as possible desist from self-medication, especially for unproven malaria.



