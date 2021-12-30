Coronavirus: Ghana could witness a breakdown in our health system - PB Protection

Ghana records 1,320 new coronavirus cases in a day

Director of PB Protection, a safety organisation, Philip Nana Asante, has expressed worry of a possible health crisis following the disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Asante said Ghanaians are behaving as if the Covid-19 outbreak was over and are no longer practicing the safety measures.



Speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the recent increase in our active cases has proven that the public cares less about the impact of the virus.



He warned we could witness an incident where our health professionals would be overwhelmed with cases, a situation that could lead to a possible shutdown of our health systems.

The Omicron variant he added is causing damage and affecting several persons.



He has therefore asked Ghanaians to be responsible, adhere to the safety protocols to help contain the spread of the virus.



He also asked persons celebrating the festive season to be mindful of the possible spread of the virus hence the need to adopt measures to prevent the spread of the virus.