Coronavirus: Ghana on the cusp of a third wave as active cases near 2,000

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases are spiking again, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

The number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982 after falling to almost 1,000 a few weeks ago.



Some 159 new cases were recently confirmed.



Of that number, eleven are in critical condition while 23 are severe.



The death toll is also just a case shy of 800.



Since the disease entered Ghana in mid-March 2020, a total of 97,130 cases have been recorded.

Of that number, 94,349 have recovered.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 53,282



Ashanti Region - 16,396



Western Region - 5,957

Eastern Region - 4,468



Central Region - 3,552



Volta Region - 2,617



Northern Region - 1,661



Bono East Region - 1,447

Bono Region - 1,441



Upper East Region - 1,320



Western North Region - 919



Ahafo Region - 820



Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 463



North East Region - 231



Savanna Region - 123