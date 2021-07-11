2
News

Coronavirus: Ghana on the cusp of a third wave as active cases near 2,000

COVID 191112121 The number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982

Sun, 11 Jul 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases are spiking again, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

The number of active cases has steadily risen to 1,982 after falling to almost 1,000 a few weeks ago.

Some 159 new cases were recently confirmed.

Of that number, eleven are in critical condition while 23 are severe.

The death toll is also just a case shy of 800.

Since the disease entered Ghana in mid-March 2020, a total of 97,130 cases have been recorded.

Of that number, 94,349 have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 53,282

Ashanti Region - 16,396

Western Region - 5,957

Eastern Region - 4,468

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,617

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono East Region - 1,447

Bono Region - 1,441

Upper East Region - 1,320

Western North Region - 919

Ahafo Region - 820

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 463

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 123

