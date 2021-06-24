Coronavirus: Ghana records six Delta variants so far

Delta variants detected in Ghana

Ghana has detected six Delta variants of COVID-19 so far, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

The variants were confirmed from samples taken from passengers at the Kotoka International Airport between April and June.



A press release issued by the Director General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on Tuesday, June 22 to respond to some media reports said: “No Delta variant has been detected from samples taken from cases in the community.”



This comes in the wake of reports that the deadly Indian strain was within the populace while the approved vaccines in Ghana cannot immune one against it.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, in the press release, admits that there has been a surge in the virus recently but “reports that Sputnik-V and AstraZeneca vaccines are not effective against the Delta strain of SARS-Cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) are untrue”.



He cites the Public Health England, which says that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are highly effective against hospitalisation due to the Delta variant.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to take advantage of vaccination when their turn is due and entreated all and sundry to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.