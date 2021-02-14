Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases inching towards 8,000, 13 More Deaths

Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that the country's active cases are inching towards 8,000 as of 9th February 2021.
Currently, 771 new cases have been recorded taking the active cases to 7,754 from a previous 7,509.
The latest update also disclosed that 13 more people have died from the virus; increasing the tally from 505 to 518.
513 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered/discharge to 66,846.
According to the GHS, as of 9th February 2021, 106 of the active cases, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition.
Ghana has so far recorded a total of 75,118 cases of the virus since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 43,928
Ashanti Region - 13,464
Western Region - 4,325
Eastern Region - 3,239
Central Region - 2,514
Volta Region - 1,247
Bono East Region - 922
Northern Region - 802
Bono Region - 763
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 256
Upper West Region - 254
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42