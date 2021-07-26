Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 823; active cases over 4,000

36 people have died from coronavirus in Ghana in the last ten weeks

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana are surging at a faster pace currently standing over four thousand, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

According to the President, a total of one million, three hundred and ninety-four thousand, five hundred and forty (1,394,540) tests have been conducted, out of which one hundred and one thousand, one hundred and seventy (101,170) persons have been infected with the virus, and ninety-six thousand, two hundred and fifty-five (96,255) persons have recovered.



“As of Wednesday, 21st July 2021, ten (10) weeks later, the Ghana Health Services is now reporting that our total number of active cases stands at four thousand and ninety-four (4,094). A total of one million, three hundred and ninety-four thousand, five hundred and forty (1,394,540) tests have been conducted, out of which one hundred and one thousand, one hundred and seventy (101,170) persons have been infected with the virus, and ninety-six thousand, two hundred and fifty-five (96,255) persons have recovered.

“Thirty-six (36) more people have died from COVID over the last ten (10) weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to eight hundred and twenty-three (823) since the onset of the pandemic. Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remain the hotspots of infections. This entire development is very alarming, especially as we are being told by officials of the Ghana Health Service, that the recovery rate is on the decline,” the President noted in his update number 26 since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana.



“The President has also banned all post-funeral receptions in the country. All events associated with funerals must be held in open-air spaces; there must be observance of the one (1) metre social distancing rule by sympathisers; the wearing of masks is mandatory, and persons must respect the enhanced hygiene protocols; funerals should not go beyond the two (2) hour time duration; post-funeral receptions are banned; handshakes must be avoided; one-week funeral celebrations are restricted solely to family members, and should not exceed a duration of two (2) hours.”