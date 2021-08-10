Coronavirus: Greater Accra embarks on full-force adherence of safety protocols at all events

A file photo of a wedding reception. Photo credit (Focus and Blur)

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has announced that there will be strict enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols at all events starting this month.

He intimated that the move was to ensure that all persons abide by the preventive measure, especially, at public places and events.



The Regional Security Council (REGSEC), and the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee in collaboration with the Regional Police Command will embark on routine checks at weddings, parties and all public places in the capital to ensure that persons are complying with the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.



From March 2020 to August 5, 2021, the Greater Accra Region recorded the highest cases of the virus with a total of 58,026 reported cases.



Currently, in Ghana, the wearing of a nose mask is mandatory at all public places



The Regional Minister in his statement also instructed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to embark on a sensitization program adding that any individual caught breaching the protocol must be arrested.

"All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should with immediate effect reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic.



"All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) should as a matter of urgency start their sensitization programs on COVID-19 and its safety protocols as a wakeup call for all," parts of the statement read.







You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.