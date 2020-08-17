General News

Coronavirus: Health workers will forever be in our debts – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says health workers in Ghana will forever be in Ghanaians’ debts for their dedication and impressive statistics regarding the COVID-19 fight in the country.

He said the role played by the health workers as well as the measures outlined by the government to deal with the novel virus have resulted in the drastic reduction in the number of active cases in the country.



“Our health workers will forever be in our debts, for the dedication they have put in to ensure these impressive statistics. We can help them even further by continuing to adhere to the social distancing and hygiene protocols we have instituted to stem the tide of infections," Akufo-Addo said during his 15th televised broadcast to the nation.



He added, “I have been encouraged by the results of a recent survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service into the use of face masks at selected locations in Accra that the overall intention to use face masks at the sites surveyed was very high, with 82% of person surveyed possessing a mask. I believe we can do even more, and reach 100%.

“The same survey demonstrated that only 44% of those who have the mask use them correctly. I urge each and every one of us to wear our masks, and do so correctly anytime we leave our homes. It is the new normal requirement of our daily existence until the virus disappears.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.