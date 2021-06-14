Coronavirus: How Ghana was able to stave off a third wave – Dr Okoe-Boye

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has disclosed how Ghana dodged the third wave of COVID-19, even though countries like India were experiencing it.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Okoe-Boye narrated how testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) served as a 'net'; sifting through the passengers arriving.



Passengers who arrive at KIA are subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test. According to the former Deputy Minister of Health, 308 of those passengers tested positive in April 2021 alone.

"Another thing that helped us is the net at the airport which caught a lot of the positive cases...308 plus positive cases were reported at the airport in April alone. The cases reported at the airport indicate that there were an increase in cases in other countries and most of often if care is not taken it will be transferred into your population but because of the testing at the airport, that didn’t happen," he averred.



