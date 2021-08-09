Coronavirus: July records highest cases

More than 800 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Ghana

• Ghana’s COVID-19 cases keep rising with July recording the highest figures

• Over 800 people have died as a result of the pandemic



• GHS has advised the safety protocols be properly observed



Ghana is gradually becoming severely hit by the third wave of COVID-19 with the month of July recording the highest number of cases.



The Ghana Health Service disclosed the surge was as a result of the opening of the Kotoka International Airport for international travels on September 1, 2020.



According to the latest figures from the GHS, there are 409 new coronavirus cases increasing the number of active cases in the country to 6,969 as at August 5, 2021.



The total death toll has also shot up to 874 following 20 additional fatalities recorded nationwide. The update on the GHS website noted that, while 87 of the cases are severe, 36 patients are in critical condition.

About 1,271,393 Ghanaians have been vaccinated. However, the GHS cautioned that being vaccinated does not entirely exempt one from contracting the virus.



The Service warning of a possible crisis about the surge of the pandemic has urged the general public to take the safety protocols like proper wearing of nose mask, washing of hands, and the use of sanitiser serious.



Meanwhile, Government through the Health Ministry has disclosed it has taken delivery of some 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



The vaccines will be administered as single-shot doses to immunize citizens, to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The consignment, according to the Ministry of Health was procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative.