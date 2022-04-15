3
Coronavirus: Let's hold a national thanksgiving service to appreciate God for delivering us - Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, also called ''Nana B'', has called on government to hold a national day of thanksgiving.

According to him, it is important that the entire nation gathers to extend their gratitude to God for His protection against the Coronavirus disease.

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have drastically dropped from thousands to thirty-four (34), according to data by the Ghana Health Service.

Currently, over 13 million Ghanaians have been inoculated against the viral disease.

In recent update address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he declared that wearing nose and face masks are no longer mandatory but urged the citizens to recieve their vaccine jabs as 20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated in order to stamp out the pandemic.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Nana B praised God for delivering the nation from the pandemic and asked the citizens to use the Easter celebrations to thank Him.

He also called for a National Thanksgiving Service for this purpose.

''We have lost many loved ones but, in all things, let's remember and give God thanks this Easter," he said.

