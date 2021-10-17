Coronavirus: ‘Life is still not as easy as it should be’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat about Ghana’s economic rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Ash-Town Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, in Kumasi, on the occasion of the church’s 100 years anniversary, President Akufo-Addo said: “I acknowledge that life is still not as easy as it should be.”



Nonetheless, he intimated that there are solid reasons to hope for a brighter tomorrow.



For him, transforming the lives of the people positively is the main preoccupation of his administration.



“I came to office with the goal of improving the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

“The policies and programmes being implemented by my government have taken roots. They are growing, and they are bearing fruits,” the president noted.



According to him, the government’s vision remained constant, that is, to build a ‘Ghana beyond aid’.



“We can. We should be able to build a Ghana which looks to the use of our own resources and their proper management as the way to engineer socio-economic growth in our country,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.