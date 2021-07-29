Coronavirus: Long queues at KIA will be addressed – Dr. Laryea

Measures are being taken to counter long queues at Kotoka International Airport

A Senior Specialist in Public Health and Director of Port Health at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Dr. Denis Odai Laryea says plans are afoot to address the long queues at the arrival point.

He said they are aware of the schedule flights for all the airlines but sometimes the change in schedule results in the long queues.



Many visitors arriving in Ghana continue to complain about long queues at the arrival halls owing to the ongoing testing regime.



But Dr. Laryea who spoke to Alfred Ocansey, host of the 'Sunrise' morning show on 3FM said,



“There are instances where we had to move our staff from the domestic terminal to come and help at the international arrival; sometimes we even move some from the international department to come down and help with the situation so sometimes as and when they come, we try to address them and unfortunately sometimes it is not so much efficient as arrivals or visitors would expect and that is why sometimes we get these negative publicity but efforts are being made to address them when they come up.”

“And I will be honest with you, I have received several calls sometimes from high places who have complained to me and I personally have to move sometimes in the middle of the night to see things for myself,” he said.



Ghana is in its third wave of the COVID after hitting the 100,000 mark.



The regions with the highest spike in cases remain the Ashanti Region and the Greater Accra Region.