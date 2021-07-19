Coronavirus: Over 200 cases of Delta variant, 10 deaths recorded in Kumasi in July - KMA

The upsurge have been attributed to the general disregard of safety protocols

The Kumasi Metropolis has recorded over 200 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with 10 mortalities occurring at different centres from 1 July to 13 July 2021.

This was disclosed by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in a statement dated today, Monday, 19 July 2021 signed by the PRO Henrietta A.K Aboagye.



The upsurge of the new cases in the Metropolis according to the statement have been attributed to the general disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties and other social gatherings.



The KMA, has, thus, entreated the people in the metropolis to adhere to all the covid-19 safety protocols - that is, wearing of face mask in public places, washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding handshaking and keeping social distancing.

“Accordingly, operators of lorry stations, transports, markets and other public and private entities are to ensure that these safety protocols are enforced within their jurisdictions,” the statement said.



Read full statement below



