Coronavirus: Students aged 15 and above can now get vaccinated - GES

A nurse is seen here about to administer a jab of the vaccine

Ghana continues to vaccinate its population

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA for students



The vaccination will take place across the country



Students aged 15 and above will now get the chance of getting vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus, as the Ghana Health Service has announced plans to administer the Pfizer vaccines to them.



This is coming on the back of the earlier limit for persons aged 17 years and above, and following approval by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for the vaccine to be used among students within that bracket.



This was contained in a statement from the Ghana Education Service, showing that all such eligible students from across various schools in the country will get inoculated soon.



The statement also urged all regional and district directors of education to work with the health officials to ensure a smooth vaccination process.

“As part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19.



“According to the Ghana Health Service, the Food and Drugs Authority has granted approval for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above,” the statement from the GES read in part.



See the full statement below:







