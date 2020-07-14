Regional News

Coronavirus: Taskforce arrests 29 people for not wearing nose mask

File photo

The Sunyani Municipal Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Prevention Taskforce has arrested and placed in Police custody 29 people for failure to wear nose masks in public.

The Taskforce made the arrest during its routine enforcement exercise in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.



Set up by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, the Taskforce led by Superintendent Haruna Alhassan of the Ghana Immigration Service, Sunyani is tasked to ensure that the populace complied with the government’s directives and protocols against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.



The suspects were arrested in supermarkets, lorry stations and other open places in the Sunyani and Odumase townships.

Supt. Alhassan explained to the media that the wearing of nose masks was vital and compulsory to stem the spread of the viral disease in the two municipalities.



Supt. Alhassan said the suspects would soon be arraigned, and reminded the public that failure to wear a nose mask in public places is a serious offence liable to a fine of between GhC12,000 to GhC60,000or four years imprisonment or both.

