Coronavirus: Third wave calls for massive disinfection of public places

Officials disinfect Kotoka International Airport

The Manager of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion, Rev Ebenezer Kwame Addae has underscored the need for massive disinfection across all public places in the country in the wake of an imminent third wave of Covid-19.

He explained that such an exercise was necessary to help mitigate the spike in what appears to be a third wave of the deadly Delta variant.



Ghana has recorded the deadly Delta variant in some schools across the country, a situation he described as worrying and unfortunate.



Rev Addae said these when Zoomlion disinfected the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to ensure the safety of both airport staff and passengers.

Places disinfected included departure and arrival halls, washrooms amongst others.



Rev Addae noted that a nationwide massive disinfection of all public places in the country will complement the government’s effort at combating the virus to prevent further surge.