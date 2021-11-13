Coronavirus: Three more deaths send Ghana's death tally to 1,206

Ghana's current Coronavirus deaths is at 1,206

• The world is still waking up from the ravages of the Coronavirus

• Ghana's land borders still closed because of the global pandemic



• Death cases shoot up to over 1000



The latest official figures coming in from the Ghana Health Service on the number of deaths recorded in the country from the novel Coronavirus, is now 1,206.



Also, 3,286,399 persons have been vaccinated across the country as at November 8, 2021, the Ghana Health Service said.



Details from the official COVID-19 website of the GHS shows that the country’s active cases have also dropped marginally to 1,112 after 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Ghana Health Service also indicates that as at November 7, 2021, the total confirmed cases in the country have increased to 130, 649, from which 128, 331 of those persons have recovered.



38 cases have however been classified as severe while 12 remain critical.



Below are the regional breakdowns of the number of cases recorded from the novel Coronavirus:



Greater Accra Region – 70,565



Ashanti Region – 20,716

Western Region – 7,532



Eastern Region – 6,592



Volta Region – 5,357



Central Region – 4,859



Bono East Region – 2,552

Bono Region – 2,122



Northern Region – 1,761



Upper East Region – 1,483



Ahafo Region – 1,058



Western North Region – 1,006

Oti Region – 848



Upper West Region – 743



North East Region – 283



Savannah Region – 262