Coronavirus: Tread cautiously with vaccination mandate – Akomea to GHS

Coronavirus Vaccination Card

The former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the Ghana Health Service to tread cautiously in its resolve to compel Ghanaians to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former lawmaker said the country has no clear-cut laws to support forced vaccinations.



In his view, such a thing could be tested at the Supreme Court and portends grave legal consequences.



Nana Akomea, who is the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) gave this advice when he spoke on Accra-based Peace FM’s morning show on Tuesday, 14 December 2021.



It follows hints of a compulsory vaccination program by the GHS as one of the measures to get many Ghanaians vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the pandemic and its new variant Omicron.

Instead of imposing the vaccines on Ghanaians, Nana Akomea said the GHS should rather appeal to the conscience of Ghanaians to take the jab.



He said even though the Public Health Act mandates the Minister of Health to do mandatory vaccinations in the wake of an outbreak of some pandemics, there is the need for an Executive Instrument (E.I) to buttress that.



He called on Ghanaians to avail themselves of the jab, adding that it is safe.



According to him, there are about five million doses of the jabs available with more expected to arrive.