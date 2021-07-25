Coronavirus: We have let our guard down - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that it is obvious from the data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the coronavirus pandemic that that “we have let our guard down, with many going about their daily duties in clear breach and disregard for the protocols.”

Addressing the nation on Sunday July 25, he said at a time when the economy is on the rebound, and business activities picking up, “we must do everything possible to contain this outbreak.



“We cannot afford to return to the days of partial lockdowns, which brought considerable hardships and difficulties for all of us.”



He added “You returned me to office in the elections of 7th December with a clear and decisive mandate to protect lives and ivelihoods, and steer our nation out the grips of the pandemic, and onto a path of sustained economic growth and progress.



"Fortunately for us, we have tried and tested response protocols which we have implemented since March 2020. They



have stood us in good stead, and we have no choice but to return to the strict implementation of some of them.

“It is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask wearing has fallen alarmingly. The wearing of masks in public places, fellow Ghanaians, continues to be mandatory.



“There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this protocol will be enforced. Anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame. We cannot afford to allow the recklessness of a few to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country.”



He further said that per the data on the coronavirus infection rate in Ghana, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections.



“I have not come into your homes for some time, because I had hoped that the next time I did so, I would come to announce that we were ready to lift the restrictions and protocols, and get our lives and economy back to normal.



“Alas, that is not the case, so it has become necessary for me to come to your homes this evening, after a ten (10) week absence, to provide you with an update on our nation’s COVID-19 situation.”

He added “As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections.



"These increased infections have largely been driven by the Delta Variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths.



“Indeed, in Update No.25, the last update I rendered, our total active case count stood at one thousand, three hundred and fourteen (1,314), with our daily infection rate standing at one hundred



“One million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight (1,121,168) COVID tests had been conducted, out of which ninety-two thousand, four hundred and sixty (92,460) persons had been infected, ninety-one thousand, one hundred and forty-six (91,146) persons had recovered, with a total of seven hundred and eighty-three (783) deaths.”