Coronavirus: Why don't we have OPDs to treat patients? - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Ghana has been struck by a third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases in the country keeps increasing.

"As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation, like many others, is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections. These increased infections have largely been driven by the Delta Variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths," President Nana Addo warned Ghanaians in his 26th COVID-19 update on Sunday.



The President added; "Indeed, in Update No.25, the last update I rendered on 16th May, our total active case count stood at one thousand, three hundred and fourteen (1,314), with our daily infection rate standing at one hundred (100). One million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight (1,121,168) COVID tests had been conducted, out of which ninety-two thousand, four hundred and sixty (92,460) persons had been infected, ninety-one thousand, one hundred and forty-six (91,146) persons had recovered, with a total of seven hundred and eighty-three (783) deaths."



In respect of this, seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has called on government to establish an Out-Patient Department to treat COVID-19 patients.

He wondered why it is difficult for the government to set up such a department stressing it shouldn't cost much to erect tents for such use.



"Nobody says build a hospital or house. What at all do we really need that we can't have a dedicated Out-Patient Department?'', he said during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He advised government to treat the pandemic as a national priority.