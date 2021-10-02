0
Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,152

Coronavirus Death 750x378 So far, 1,152 people have died of the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Sat, 2 Oct 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

As of 26 September 2021, the number of people who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana stood at 1,152, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

The active caseload at the time stood at 3,154.

Within the same period, 126 new cases were confirmed.

Of the active cases, 43 are critical and 122 severe.

Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,342 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

Out of that number, 123,036 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 68,561

Ashanti Region - 20,661

Western Region - 7,305

Eastern Region - 6,419

Volta Region - 5,057

Central Region - 4,605

Bono East Region - 2,539

Bono Region - 2,098

Northern Region - 1,722

Upper East Region - 1,454

Ahafo Region - 1,057

Western North Region - 999

Oti Region - 834

Upper West Region - 695

North East Region - 270

Savanna Region - 259

