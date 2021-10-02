Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,152

So far, 1,152 people have died of the virus in Ghana since mid-March 2020

As of 26 September 2021, the number of people who had succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana stood at 1,152, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

The active caseload at the time stood at 3,154.



Within the same period, 126 new cases were confirmed.



Of the active cases, 43 are critical and 122 severe.



Since mid-March 2021, a total of 127,342 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.



Out of that number, 123,036 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 68,561



Ashanti Region - 20,661



Western Region - 7,305



Eastern Region - 6,419

Volta Region - 5,057



Central Region - 4,605



Bono East Region - 2,539



Bono Region - 2,098



Northern Region - 1,722

Upper East Region - 1,454



Ahafo Region - 1,057



Western North Region - 999



Oti Region - 834



Upper West Region - 695

North East Region - 270



Savanna Region - 259