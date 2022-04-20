0
Coronavirus effect on oral hygiene

Norvishie Arkutu,, Norvishie Arkutu, Orthodontist at the Platinum Dental Service

An Orthodontist at the Platinum Dental Service, Dr. Norvishie Arkutu has revealed that Covid-19 has affected the oral cavities of most people, especially their routines.

She made this revelation earlier this morning on the GTV’s Breakfast Show during the health check segment.

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth clean and is considered to be the best means of prevention of cavities (dental caries), gingivitis, periodontitis, and other dental disorders. It also helps to prevent bad breath (halitosis).

According to Dr. Arkutu, people have a routine as to when they brush their teeth that is, people either eat before they brush or vice versa but immediately schools were shut down, and working from home became the order of the day due to Covid-19, people stopped brushing twice a day and others stopped brushing at all.

Again, individuals stopped going for check-ups with their dentist which was supposed to be a necessity to make sure that people were not getting mouth cancers and oral pathology because during that time it was just emergency cases that were attended to. Children, in particular, were mostly allowed to eat whatever they wanted without their parents realizing the consequences of their actions.

Dr. Norvishie Arkutu concluded by pleading with the general public to go back to the precovid-19 habits when they used to go for “checkups and practiced routine brushing of teeth”.

