Coronavirus fight: Government is not serious – Akandoh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP for Juaboso

Juaboso Member of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has said the government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic has not been the best.

He asked the government to up its game in dealing with the situation because the country is not out of difficulty yet.



He told journalists in Parliament on Thursday, November 25 that “The attitude of government points to the fact that they are not serious to combat Covid-19. We must know we are not out of the woods of Covid yet. In fact, some countries are returning to lockdown.”



On Wednesday, November 24 while speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr Akandoh noted that the government had failed to meet its own target of vaccinating the targeted population.



Mr Akandoh said the government had so far managed to inoculate 2.5million people as of October 2021, a figure that is against the target of 17 million people for the same period.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had said during his address at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22 that Ghana was working to reach the target of vaccinating twenty million people by the end of 2021.



“Five million is not a figure to be sneered at, particularly when we consider the situation in many other African countries. We are grateful that our efforts at the management of the pandemic and vaccine distribution have been recognized, and we have received these amounts so far. We are still hoping to vaccinate twenty million of our people by the end of the year,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “Ghana agrees with the call of the Rome Declaration of Global Health for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. The Africa Union is working with WHO, WTO and other global partners to expand its vaccine manufacturing and deployment.”



But Mr. Akandoh who is also the Minority spokesperson on Health said “Mr Speaker, it is a fact that as a country we have failed to vaccinate our people on time to meet the herd immunity".



“Mr. Speaker, I say so because the government presented to us a vaccination plan and this document is titled ‘ Covid-19 vaccination deployment and vaccination plan”.



"



According to this document on page 29 we were supposed to have vaccinated about a 1.5 million people between April and June 2021. Again, from June to August we were supposed to have vaccinated about 6.3 million. Between September to October we should have vaccinated about 9.5 million people. At this time we should have vaccinated not less than 17 million people.



“Ironically, if you refer to the 2022 budget we have vaccinated on 2.5million. Per their own marking scheme, 2.5 divided 17 is an obvious fail.”