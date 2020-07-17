General News

Coronavirus fund spends GH¢32m

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is the chairperson of the Trust fund

Details are emerging about the utilization of donations received by the COVID-19 Board of Trustees from the Trust Fund.

The Board of Trustees which is chaired by the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia A.B. Akuffo, was established by President Akufo-Addo to receive and manage donations to help contain the spread of the pandemic.



At a ceremony to present some items including personal protective equipment (PPE) to some medical facilities in the capital yesterday, the board chair revealed that so far an amount of GH¢53,911,294.87 had been realized from the various donations.



Out of that amount, she revealed that the Trust Fund had spent about GH¢32,581,233.90.



She, however, had cause to urge beneficiary institutions to put the items which included infrared thermometer guns, scrub suits, head covers, all sizes of coveralls, heavy duty aprons, disposable aprons, utility gloves, examination gloves, sterile gloves, gynaecological gloves, N95 face masks, surgical face masks, goggles and many more to put them to judicious use.



The items formed part of a consignment worth GH¢10 million to be distributed to institutions and individuals who are directly engaged in the combat of COVID-19 across the length and breadth of the country.

Madam Sophia Akuffo urged the health institutions not to use internal bureaucratic processes to frustrate the distribution of the PPE to frontline health workers who are taking the risk of leading the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



Besides, she appealed to public spirited Ghanaians, including individuals and companies, to keep their donations coming to enable the Trust Fund to deliver on its mandate as captured in Act 1012, which is essentially to support the needy and vulnerable in the country who may be affected by COVID-19.



The beneficiary institutions included the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, the Tema General Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Military Hospital, the Ga East Municipal Hospital and the Police Hospital, all of which constitute the Greater Accra delegation.



From the Eastern Region, the Regional Hospital in Koforidua received PPE for its operations.



The Hohoe Municipal Hospital, the Ho Teaching Hospital and Nkwanta District Hospital in the Oti Region also received some of the PPE.

