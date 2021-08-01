Coronavirus hits GIJ, 'several students test positive' - Report

The students reportedly contracted the virus on campus

Information reaching Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that several students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism have contacted the deadly coronavirus.

From what this website has gathered, the students contracted the virus during the face-face teaching and learning before the school migrated online.



Some of the students who are currently under treatment told this website that they are disappointed in the school because it failed to put in measures in protecting the lives of students.



The school is set to resume the face-to-face interaction in August but some students have expressed fear and wondering if their lives would be in danger.



Currently, the students are preparing for their mid-semester exams which would be face to face.



However, some students have asked the school to reconsider the decision since it could be a breeding ground for spreading the virus especially when the Delta variant is causing havoc in some schools.

It remains unclear whether the school would go by the timetable for the semester and resume after three weeks of migrating online for teaching and learning.



During the mid-year budget review presentation, the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta the loss of human capital as a result of COVID-19 continues to be devastating.



He said the reported steady decline in weekly average infections which stood at 379 by the week of 5th March 2021 was sustained to 60 cases by the week of 20th June 2021.



“Since then, however, the detection and spread of the delta variant has largely driven up reported cases. As of 25th July, 2021, overall COVID-19 infections since the first confirmed case on 12th March, 2020 has reached 103,019. There are currently 4,983 active cases; 97,213 recoveries and against all efforts, 823 persons have died due to COVID-19 over the same period.”