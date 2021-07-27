Coronavirus is not a respecter of political colours, so preserve your life - NPP man

Coronavirus burial team burying a coronavirus corpse

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organizer, Oliver Ofori Baah has asked the Ghanaian public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

He said the surge in cases shows we let our guard down, and as a people, we have to cherish our lives and observe the protocols.



Appearing on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5fM, he posited that the current situation we find ourselves in requires everyone to value their lives and observe the protocols.



To him, the blame game is over, and people must be responsible for their individual actions.



The COVID-19 he noted, is no respecter of persons, political colours, religious affiliations and class in society.

He appealed to Ghanaians to take the address of the President seriously and observe the protocols to help contain the spread of the virus.



He recounted the passing of his cousin, who was suspected to have contracted the virus.



"We cannot play politics with the virus. It is dangerous and real. We have to blame ourselves. We took COVID-19 for granted after our active cases were reduced. Ghanaians refused to wear nose masks and started breaching the safety protocols. It is not too late. We have to go back to the safety protocols.”