Coronavirus kills 8 in 24 hours, death toll 1,025

So far, 1,025 people have died of coronavirus in Ghana since mid-March 2020.
Some eight COVID-19 patients died between August 25 and 26, taking the death toll from 1,017 to 1,025, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service have indicated.
Within that same period, 688 new cases were confirmed.
This takes the active caseload to 7,153.
Out of that number, 62 are critical and 149 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 118,954 cases have been recorded.
Of that number, 110,776 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 63,939
Ashanti Region - 19,948
Western Region - 6,728
Eastern Region - 5,877
Volta Region - 4,329
Central Region - 4,259
Bono East Region - 2,353
Bono Region - 2,037
Northern Region - 1,704
Upper East Region - 1,352
Ahafo Region - 1,022
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 735
Upper West Region - 556
North East Region - 249
Savannah Region - 187
- Ghana to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Germany
- Nigerian travellers call for help as they face high isolation cost in Ghana
- France to donate 10 million vaccines to Africa over three months
- President will soon take a decision on the closure of borders - Arhin
- Coronavirus: 70,300 people to be vaccinated in Ashanti Region
