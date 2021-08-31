0
Coronavirus kills 8 in 24 hours, death toll 1,025

Tue, 31 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

So far, 1,025 people have died of coronavirus in Ghana since mid-March 2020.

Some eight COVID-19 patients died between August 25 and 26, taking the death toll from 1,017 to 1,025, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service have indicated.

Within that same period, 688 new cases were confirmed.

This takes the active caseload to 7,153.

Out of that number, 62 are critical and 149 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 118,954 cases have been recorded.

Of that number, 110,776 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 63,939

Ashanti Region - 19,948

Western Region - 6,728

Eastern Region - 5,877

Volta Region - 4,329

Central Region - 4,259

Bono East Region - 2,353

Bono Region - 2,037

Northern Region - 1,704

Upper East Region - 1,352

Ahafo Region - 1,022

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 735

Upper West Region - 556

North East Region - 249

Savannah Region - 187

