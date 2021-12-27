Coronavirus on the rise in Ghana as active cases hit 6,361

Ghana is beginning to record more cases of COVID-19 after an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the disease, according to the Ghana Health Service.
The latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that active cases have shot up to 6, 361.
According to the update, 137,760 cases have been confirmed in Ghana with a total of 1, 277 persons succumbing to the disease.
The latest increase in active cases come after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council ordered the closure of beaches ahead of the Christmas festivities.
The decision was taken at an expanded Regional Security meeting on Friday, which was attended by various stakeholders, including representatives of the Drivers Union, beach operators, event organisers and religious bodies.
