Coronavirus testing begins in Volta, Oti Senior High Schools

Some students of Bishop Herman College have tested positive for coronavirus

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a handful of students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Volta and Oti regions.

According to a source in one of the schools in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, contact tracing and sample collection had begun in their school.



He noted that parents of the infected students are being contacted to be appropriately informed and assured to avoid fear and panic.



It is not clear the number of students who have tested positive, but the source commended the swift response of the public health emergency management committee who “have proven to know their job.”



When contacted, Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health Services in charge of Public Health, Dr Senanu Djokoto did not confirm or deny the information.



He, however, explained that “we have tasked the District Education and Health Directorates to work with the heads and PTAs of the various schools to ensure the parents and guardians are the first to be informed if cases are recorded in schools before they get to the public.”

Secondly, there is a multi-stakeholder engagement constantly ongoing to ensure that all necessary protocols are followed and enhanced to ensure the continued safety of students.







Students Are Safe



He assured that per the systems and measures put in place “I can assure you and all parents that their children are safe. Parents have nothing to worry about. We are on top of the issues.”



He added that his outfit has prepared well in advance for any situation, including infections; “we have expected that from the day of re-opening to the first three to four weeks, infections may be recorded as we have over 50,000 students from various locations returning to schools in Volta and Oti region put together.”

“With such a number, the infection may occur, but what is important is that our systems are designed to detect them (infections) in time to allow for sample collection and contact tracing as well as other measures to contain the situation,” Dr Djokoto explained.



He assured that the situation is being monitored closely and “we will ensure that our children who are already safe continue to be safe and have the right frame of mind to write and pass their examination.”





