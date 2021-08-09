Coronavirus vaccines are safe - Medical Doctor

Ghana has received another set of vaccines

Source: GNA

Dr Kwame Ayisi, a Medical Doctor at the Police Hospital on Sunday said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and encouraged Ghanaians to take the vaccines once the government makes them available.

He said: “The side effects of the vaccines are transient and encouraged people to ignore the social media misinformation about the vaccine.”



Dr Ayisi was speaking at the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian church, Danfa, where a health talk was organized to mark Health Sunday.



The medical doctor reiterated that COVID-19 was real and a lot of people were dying from the Delta Variant and urged members of the congregation to endeavor to wear a nose mask anytime they go out.

“Please continue to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, use a hand sanitizer frequently and avoid going to crowded places, Covid-19 is real,” he emphasized.



Dr Ayisi also educated the congregation about hypertension and diabetes and urged members to adopt healthy lifestyles, eat more fruits and vegetables in addition to being prayerful.