Coronavirus vaccines expiring – Central Regional Health Director laments

File photo/ Vaccine

The Central Regional Health Directorate has disclosed that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in stock are expiring as residents in the Central Region have stopped taking the vaccines.

According to the Directorate, residents in the region are reluctant to take the vaccine after the government eased restrictions on the pandemic in the country.



Addressing the media during a Press Conference, the Central Regional Health Director, Dr. Akosua Agyeiwa Owusu Sarpong said only 50 percent of people in the region have taken the single dose of the vaccines.



He added that 32 percent have received two doses while four percent have received the boosters.



The Health Director also indicated that out of over one million vaccines for the region, three hundred thousand have been administered, though the target was to immunize seven hundred thousand.



She added that the patronage has been very low as compared to when the restrictions were still in force.

Madam Owusu Sarpong appealed to residents in the Central Region to get vaccinated adding that the vaccines are available in all the Health Centers in the region.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March announced sea and land borders which were shut in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak will be opened.



The President also announced that fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry into the country without a negative PRC test.



“As from tomorrow, Monday, March 28, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” the President announced in his 28th address since the pandemic on Sunday, March 27, 2022,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo also stated that wearing of facemask is no more mandatory in the country.



“All in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas, and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated. Hand washing and hand sanitising points should be made available at these venues.



“Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated.”