Coronavirus will not go away on its own - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has alluded to the fact that the novel Coronavirus which is raging havoc around the world will not go away from humanity on its own.

The President, delivering his 14th update to Ghanaians from the seat of government, the Jubilee House, in the national Capital on Sunday night, July 26, 2020, re-echoed the need for strict adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols such as hand sanitizing, face masking, social distancing, among others.



“We are now at the end of July. The virus is still raging. There is not an effective treatment yet. As time goes on, we – and, indeed, the world – have come to understand that Covid19 is not a problem which will go away on its own,” Mr Akufo-Addo told his nation, as he announced the second phase of Covid19 easing in Ghana, which happens to be one of Africa’s worst-hit Covid19 nations.



His Sunday night address came with the easing of Covid19 induced restrictions in Ghana’s tourism and transport sectors, with domestic airlines and commercial buses and taxis asked to resume full operations.



President Akufo-Addo admitted how Covid19 had disrupted life in Ghana and around the world.



“It is not normal that we have to wear masks, but now we have to; it is not normal that we cannot shake hands with each other; and it is certainly not normal that we cannot hug our family members and loved ones; but that is our current reality,” the Ghanaian leader who recently underwent a 14-day mandatory self-isolation over coronavirus, said.

“Until treatment is found, Covid19 will remain a part of our lives,” he said.



According to the Johns Hopkins University, at least some 16,151,790 cases of Coronavirus and 646,996 deaths have been recorded around the world.



Ghana has recorded at least 32,969 positive cases.





