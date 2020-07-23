General News

Corornavirus: 682 new cases take Ghana’s load to 29,672, 26,090 recoveries

Latest updates by the Ghana Health Service shows 683 new COVID-19 cases have pushed the country's case count to 29,672.

The update on Wednesday,July 22, 2020 states that the number of recoveries has also gone up to 26,090 cases.



Meanwhile the death toll from the virus remains 153.



Ghana currently has 3,429 active cases.



Below is a regional breakdown of the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 15,706



Ashanti Region – 6,637



Western Region – 2,350



Central Region – 1,236

Eastern Region – 1,120



Volta Region – 538



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 383

Northern Region – 302



Western North Region – 286



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 154

Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

