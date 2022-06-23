Corporal Asumam becomes second beneficiary of PEMIF

Corporal Asumam was flown to India for medical attention following the amputation of his left leg

General Corporal Isaac Opoku Asumam has become the second Police officer to benefit from the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF).

Corporal Asumam was flown to New Delhi, India, for medical attention under the GHS6.1 Million fund following the amputation of his left leg.



He was accompanied by an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Police Hospital to fix a new prosthesis leg.



Corporal Asumam returned to Ghana on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, after a successful surgery.



He was knocked down by a taxi on Monday, 26 April 2021, while on an anti-robbery duty within the Accra Metropolis.

Corporal Asumam was taken to the Police Hospital but had his left leg amputated due to the severity of the injury.



An initiative of the Police Administration, PEMIF is aimed at providing financial assistance for Police Officers who get injured in the course of duty to access medical care.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in January 2022, launched the fund.



He also made a personal donation at the launch of the fund to support it.