Correct the grammatical errors in your statement - Ernesto Yeboah to Ghana Police

Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Ernesto Yeboah

Leader of the Economic Fighters League and a convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Ernesto Yeboah, has expressed shock in the statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, Effia Tenge as he says that the statement is full of grammatical errors.

Ernesto Yeboah, subsequently, charged the Police Service to withdraw its statement and correct its mistakes before “we can discuss whatever they have said in that release”.



He made this statement during an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he stated: “We have emphasized that the statement by the police is faulty and as the Ghana Police serving Ghanaians including me and you, we expect them to withdraw that statement and then correct all their grammatical errors and then put it back in the public domain before we can discuss whatever they have said in that release.”



Referring to the police’s statement issued on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, Ernesto Yeboah shared that he was particularly disappointed in the third paragraph of the statement which stated that “the Supreme Court refused to restrain the Ghana Police Service or their agents, assigns, workmen or workwomen from unlawfully interfering with the constitutional right of the conveners of the “Fix-the-Country” protest from embarking on a public demonstration.”



According to the youth activist, citizens must not excuse the police for its mistakes. He believes that as a public office funded by the people’s taxes, “we don’t expect anything less from them.”



“We have made excuses for our leaders for so long that things have deteriorated,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed an order by the Accra High Court restraining the FixTheCountry movement from going on demonstration.



In a unanimous decision Tuesday, June 8, 2021, a five-member panel to the apex court held that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by making the restraining order to last indefinite.



According to the court, by the operation of law, the order which was secured ex parte by the police on May 6, is supposed to last for 10-days, and therefore the High Court acted in error by making it indefinite.



The court gave the ruling after upholding in part a certiorari application by the FixTheCountry Movement.



But the police in a release few hours after the verdict said the FixTheCountry movement cannot go ahead with their impending demonstration because the said case is still in the high court pending judgment.

The police also admonished Ghanaians to disregard any call to demonstrate by the conveners of the FixTheCountry protest march without complying with the provision of the public order Act. 1994 (Act 491).



