‘Corrupt’ Akufo-Addo, you cannot do anything about corruption – Captain Smart charges

Captain Smart

President Akufo-Addo is corrupt

Captain Smart dares him to deny being corrupt



Captain Smart denies forgery charges in a recent court case



Onua FM/TV presenter, Captain Smart, had reiterated his long-held position that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt and that was the main reason he cannot fight corruption.



The Onua Maakye presenter went on a tirade during the February 4, 2022 edition of his show to call out corruption in the government and specifically on the part of the President.



According to him, he was being held on trumped-up charges of extortion at a time when real corruption was what he was tirelessly trying to expose in government.



“Your excellency, I have told you, you cannot do anything about corruption because you are the definition of the word corruption. I dare you to repeat your famous phrase ‘I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I am not corrupt.’ Say that again,” he charged.

In apparent defence of the charges brought against him and a co-accused before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, he stated: “I have never taken a bribe and won’t do so till I die. That is why I always rise.”



Captain Smart stressed that he was going to continue to expose rot in the government and to push for the ultimate goal of achieving a better Ghana.



This is not the first time he is charging at the President or his appointees over allegations of corruption.



In August 2021 on his show, Smart was reported as saying: “Have you heard President Akufo-Addo lately say he is not corrupt? President Akufo-Addo sits and dines with corruption every day that is why he cannot talk about corruption in recent times.”



Smart who was one of the leaders of the #FixTheCountry protesters said he was really disappointed in President Akufo-Addo although he supported him to become the president of the Republic.



“These days he cannot tell us he incorruptible…President Akufo-Addo’s best friend is thievery,” he added.