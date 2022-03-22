Corrupt officials in trouble as Special Prosecutor, AG join forces to fight canker

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng speaking at the launch of Ghana Corruption League Table

Ghana has been trying to fight the canker of corruption under countless governments. These fights have proved futile as the corruption cases in the country grow year on year.



But the special Prosecutor and Attorney General’s office are making efforts at improving the fight against corruption to achieve results.



Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah has indicated plans of Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng joining forces with the Attorney General to fish out and deal with corrupt government officials.



Expressing his delight at the initiative, deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah said, “I look forward to a fruitful partnership between the OSP and the office of the Attorney General”.

Commenting on the fight against corruption, Mr. Yeboah noted that it is not the sole duty of government, while urging for the help of citizens.



“No government can fight corruption without the involvement of the citizens. Corruption should be fought vigorously by all citizens.”



He made this known during the launch of the Ghana Corruption League table.



This new initiative comes on the back of calls to curb the menace of corruption in the country.



Meanwhile, the new corruption league table is expected to be published later in the year to enable the special prosecutor to document corruption alongside naming and shaming government officials siphoning money from the country’s coffers.



Speaking on this initiative, Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng noted that, “We will be naming and shaming peddlers of corruption. We will be examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking curative and remedial measures to crackdown corruption through prosecution and asset recovery and management.”